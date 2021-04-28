Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. 5,890,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,089. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.
