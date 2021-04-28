AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 130,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

