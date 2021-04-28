Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the bank on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 31,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,266. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

