3,355 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. The company had a trading volume of 221,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,694,001. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

