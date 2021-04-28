WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.08. WD-40 posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.25. 2,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,352. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $165.91 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.