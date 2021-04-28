V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. 1,776,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,959. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. V.F. has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

