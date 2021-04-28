Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VTI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $218.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

