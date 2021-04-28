YOU COIN (YOU) Hits Market Cap of $6.99 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $991,193.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

