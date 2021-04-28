Nyerium Trading Up 588.8% Over Last Week (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 56.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 588.8% higher against the US dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $122,501.34 and $42,547.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,193,115 coins and its circulating supply is 32,308,487 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

