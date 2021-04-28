Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Tops $557,595.00 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00007306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $69.50 million and approximately $557,595.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00843936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00096445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,409.87 or 0.08143638 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

