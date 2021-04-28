Castle Trading Down 37.9% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, Castle has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market cap of $14,186.19 and $9.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00519452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005862 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023094 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.13 or 0.02369545 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000140 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,825,209 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.