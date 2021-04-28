Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OACB. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

OACB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 105,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.