Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the March 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 64,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,242. Sika has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

Get Sika alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SXYAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.