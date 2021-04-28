Mario J. Gabelli Sells 1,300 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Stock

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,918.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BCV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. 460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $36.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

