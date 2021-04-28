Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Declines By 85.7%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Secom stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Get Secom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.