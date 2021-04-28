San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $801,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

LMT opened at $372.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.61 and its 200-day moving average is $357.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

