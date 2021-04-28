Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.72 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.60. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.