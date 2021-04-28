Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anthem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,986,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $376.43. 12,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

