Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,527. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

