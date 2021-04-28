Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.49 million.Brinker International also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.55 to $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.76.

Shares of EAT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.83. 1,548,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

