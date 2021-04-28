Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS POYYF traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,669. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

