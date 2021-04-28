Indra Sistemas’ (ISMAY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISMAY remained flat at $$4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

