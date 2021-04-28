Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $228.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $182.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day moving average of $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.