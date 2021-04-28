Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.36 and a 200 day moving average of $188.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.