Grove Bank & Trust Buys 658 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

