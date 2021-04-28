BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Reaches $5.02 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $30.54 million and $9.83 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00009221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00274489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01035507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00711593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,485.05 or 1.00076238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

