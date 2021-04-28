THORChain Price Tops $14.04 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $14.04 or 0.00025787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $128.67 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00274489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01035507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00711593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,485.05 or 1.00076238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001708 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,177,776 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.