Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT at $74.00

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $34.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

