Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $57.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.29.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,374.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

