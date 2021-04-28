Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce $4.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.07 billion to $17.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.93.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $7.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.40. 535,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.87. The stock has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

