Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $183.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

