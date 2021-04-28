Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%.

Shares of NMR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 9,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

NMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

