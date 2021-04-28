The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $168.35 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.