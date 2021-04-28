Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.81. 11,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

