FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $246-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.07 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.410 EPS.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.77.

NASDAQ:FEYE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 484,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. FireEye has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

