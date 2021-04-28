Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.78. 368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,862. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

