Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Short Interest Update

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a growth of 828.2% from the March 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NHVCF stock remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 58,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,195. Northern Vertex Mining has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Northern Vertex Mining

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

