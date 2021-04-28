Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $108.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $83.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $467.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.14 million to $468.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $573.31 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $595.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of UPWK stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.42. 40,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Upwork has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Upwork by 55.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $16,223,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.