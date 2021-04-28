$0.12 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.