$0.12 EPS Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Clarivate posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clarivate.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $33.55.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
