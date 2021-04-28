Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 771,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774,496. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

