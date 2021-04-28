Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 759,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,785,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

