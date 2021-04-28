BLAST (BLAST) Trading 55.2% Lower Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $47,121.11 and $63.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 55.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006688 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

