iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,686,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.