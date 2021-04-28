Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

CAT stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.46. 63,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.86. The company has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

