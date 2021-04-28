Analysts Set Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Price Target at $82.07

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

