Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells $299,325.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 6,500 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $299,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,877.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ACU traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $154.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Acme United by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.