Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
