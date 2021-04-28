Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALFVY. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.