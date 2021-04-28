Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells 87,971 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,075,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,377. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

