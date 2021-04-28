Nomura Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Neutral

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
NYSE LPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 12,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.
