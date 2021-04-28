Nomura Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Neutral

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. 12,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 99,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

