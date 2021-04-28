Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director Purchases $950,000.00 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWIM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,798. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

