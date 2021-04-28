Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director Purchases $950,000.00 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director James E. Cline acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SWIM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,798. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $28.57.
